BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.