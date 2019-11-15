Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Sells $2,058,180.60 in Stock

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 48,405 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,058,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOOT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The stock had a trading volume of 630,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,656. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Boot Barn had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 43.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

