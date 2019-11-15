Bob’s Repair One Day Trading Volume Reaches $256,016.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Bob’s Repair has a total market cap of $170,450.00 and approximately $256,016.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00043257 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $597.82 or 0.07045933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000433 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001086 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017352 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

BOB is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $50.98, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

