BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BNP PARIBAS/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered BNP PARIBAS/S from an overweight rating to an equal rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BNP PARIBAS/S to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of BNP PARIBAS/S stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.87. 183,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP PARIBAS/S

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

