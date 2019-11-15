BlackRock Inc. Sells 402,177 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,544,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $337,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,849,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,250,000 after buying an additional 146,758 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,936,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,695,000 after buying an additional 229,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 531.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,183,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 1,837,451 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,664,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 1,545,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,724,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JEF opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

