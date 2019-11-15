BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,528,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $339,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $25,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $14,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $7,025,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $6,953,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $59.95 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. AerCap had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

