BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,492,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 502,092 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $350,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 67,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 550,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.97. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.65.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $401.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $118.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.30.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.