BlackRock Inc. Buys 211,285 Shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,840,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Wendys worth $329,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Wendys by 2,361.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Wendys by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 28,826 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Wendys by 3,181.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 161,260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Wendys during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC grew its position in Wendys by 21.0% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendys alerts:

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. Wendys Co has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.