BlackRock Inc. Buys 147,035 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,669,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,035 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Kennametal worth $357,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 9.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 358,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after buying an additional 31,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Longbow Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kennametal from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE KMT opened at $33.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 4,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $158,592.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,529 shares in the company, valued at $393,715.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

