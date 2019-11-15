BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

NASDAQ BJRI opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from BJ’s Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

