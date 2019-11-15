BitCapitalVendor Price Reaches $0.0318 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $28.56 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $608.98 or 0.07009983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001340 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 898,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

