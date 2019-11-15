BitBar Market Capitalization Tops $78,902.00 (BTB)

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 15th. One BitBar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00021330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia. BitBar has a market capitalization of $78,902.00 and approximately $361.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitBar has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,684.48 or 1.84019206 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 165.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000464 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitBar Profile

BitBar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 43,403 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co . The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB

Buying and Selling BitBar

BitBar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBar using one of the exchanges listed above.

