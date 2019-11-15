Bismuth Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,631.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $3,631.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000540 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

