Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Given a C$4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) has been assigned a C$4.25 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.59.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE BIR traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.57. The stock has a market cap of $593.04 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.20.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.