BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $167,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,534.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $139,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $159,300.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $162,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Rice sold 14,571 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $282,094.56.

On Monday, September 9th, Michael Rice sold 14,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $272,020.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 226,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,942. BioLife Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $337.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

