BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 13,940,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.

BCRX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.96.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 228,525 shares during the period. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 563,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

