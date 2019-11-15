BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Short Interest Update

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 13,940,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.9 days.
BCRX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.96.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,511.40% and a negative net margin of 1,129.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
BCRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.