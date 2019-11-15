BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Down 21.7% in October

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 592,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 154,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TECH stock traded up $7.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.12. 2,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,980. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.02. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

