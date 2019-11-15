Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) Declares GBX 2.47 Dividend

Biffa PLC (LON:BIFF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.47 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BIFF opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.46) on Friday. Biffa has a 12 month low of GBX 171.80 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 260.50 ($3.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.25 million and a PE ratio of 36.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 248.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 226.55.

BIFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Biffa from GBX 252 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Biffa to an “add” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biffa in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Biffa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 274 ($3.58).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four divisions: Industrial & Commercial, Municipal, Resource Recovery & Treatment, and Energy. The company is involved in the collection, treatment, processing, and disposal of industrial and commercial waste and recyclable materials; production and sale of energy from waste; and sale of recovered commodities, such as paper, glass, metals, and plastic.

