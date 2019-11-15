BidaskClub Upgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to “Hold”

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on NeoGenomics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $23.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.05. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,754.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 181,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $4,518,967.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,231.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,843 shares of company stock valued at $9,272,947 over the last 90 days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 867.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

