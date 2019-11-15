BidaskClub Downgrades SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Hold

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPNE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $157,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 7.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

