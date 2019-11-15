BidaskClub Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAST. Edward Jones lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Shares of FAST opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $37.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $188,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,609 shares of company stock worth $7,010,375. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 94.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 101.2% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

