BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Purchases 10,000 Shares

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 10,000 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,722.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XAIR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. 25,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,679. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.29. BeyondAirInc . has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Research analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

