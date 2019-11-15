Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Up to $79.01

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.68, but opened at $79.01. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 5,533,200 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $150.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.74.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 253,147 shares of company stock worth $20,251,303 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

