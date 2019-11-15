Bertrand Loy Acquires 12,855 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Director Bertrand Loy bought 12,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $33,294.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Bertrand Loy bought 6,100 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $15,372.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Bertrand Loy bought 6,616 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $17,466.24.

On Friday, September 13th, Bertrand Loy bought 7,372 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $22,926.92.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Bertrand Loy bought 15,590 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $46,925.90.

Shares of HBIO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.90. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,838. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

HBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

