Berenberg Bank Trims Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Target Price to GBX 470

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 378 ($4.94) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 525.43 ($6.87).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.65) on Monday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.20 ($8.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 424.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 431.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.72.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

