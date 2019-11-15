Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,602 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Ford Motor by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.69.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 25,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $217,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,596. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $946,550. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

