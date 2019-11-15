Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Whitnell & Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 130,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1,094.9% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 960,155 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $53,518,000 after purchasing an additional 879,798 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,499,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $139,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

NYSE TJX opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

