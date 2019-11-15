Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 4,827 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 715.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,606,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,216,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $101,741,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 234,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 15,051 shares in the last quarter.

FXI stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $45.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

