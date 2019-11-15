Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $198,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,933 shares of company stock worth $8,800,338. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.40.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.