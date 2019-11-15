Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $194,000 Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $387,479,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,298 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in D. R. Horton by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth $42,949,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

DHI stock opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

