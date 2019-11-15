Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Shares Up 7%

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU)’s stock price shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.55, 111,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 180% from the average session volume of 39,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLU. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JBL Advisors began coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

