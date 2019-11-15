BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.36.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $19.26 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

