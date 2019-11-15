BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.26. 314,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,655. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $19.75.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.