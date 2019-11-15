Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Sets New 52-Week High at $110.90

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €110.90 ($128.95) and last traded at €110.30 ($128.26), with a volume of 153000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €105.90 ($123.14).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €94.88 ($110.32).

Get Bechtle alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €96.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of €97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.09.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.