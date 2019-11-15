Beazley (LON:BEZ) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at UBS Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 630 ($8.23) in a report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set a top pick rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target (down previously from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 598 ($7.81).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 538 ($7.03) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 576.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. Beazley has a twelve month low of GBX 486.60 ($6.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 634 ($8.28).

In other Beazley news, insider David Roberts acquired 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £50,274 ($65,691.89).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

