Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Announces Earnings Results

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43), RTT News reports. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BZH opened at $15.58 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $447.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

