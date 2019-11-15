BCE (TSE:BCE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $61.72

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.72 and traded as high as $64.27. BCE shares last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 946,177 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$63.30.

Get BCE alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.74.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 3.7100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.72%.

About BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.