BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $71.41 on Friday. Monro Inc has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.03.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $389,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.98.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

