BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 32,505 Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Adient by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of ADNT opened at $20.36 on Friday. Adient PLC has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 3.22.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

