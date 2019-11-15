BB&T Securities LLC Takes $265,000 Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price objective on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $86,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,790 shares of company stock valued at $12,433,812. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $71.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

