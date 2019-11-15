BB&T Securities LLC Sells 275 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Sony during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sony by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Sony by 7.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth about $5,976,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Sony during the third quarter worth about $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.39. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $41.91 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.14.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gabelli assumed coverage on shares of Sony in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.