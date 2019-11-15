BB&T Securities LLC Makes New Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 244,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 159,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 61.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 105.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 73,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.41.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

