BB&T Securities LLC Lowers Position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,628 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,352,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 188,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,131,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,111,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 141,871 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 391,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 0.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 341,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period.

IGR opened at $7.94 on Friday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

