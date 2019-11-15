BB&T Securities LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4,154.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 9.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,605.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 124,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $5,129,751.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 161,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,683,090.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,165 shares of company stock worth $6,157,398. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

