Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Upgraded by Accountability Research to Buy

Accountability Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$28.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.57.

Shares of ABX stock opened at C$22.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.32. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$15.37 and a 12 month high of C$26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion and a PE ratio of 25.61.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.78 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 20.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Francis Hill bought 20,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,563.19. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,988.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

