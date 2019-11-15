Barclays Raises EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $215.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $214.00 to $215.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.45.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $207.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $104.77 and a 1-year high of $208.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $553,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,129 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,650,000 after buying an additional 950,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 419.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after buying an additional 422,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,147,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

