Barbara D. Lockwood Sells 1,750 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PNW traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.61. 1,038,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $99.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Argus upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.83.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.