Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Director Purchases $18,960.00 in Stock

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Director J. Michael Sanner bought 1,000 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

BSVN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. 216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Bank7 Corp has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $19.25.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 17.66%. Equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 83.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 3.3% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the period. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.