Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Down 31.8% in October

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 881,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. 711,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

