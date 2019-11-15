Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $46.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.90.

BK opened at $48.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,712,000 after acquiring an additional 145,787 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

